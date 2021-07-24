Home manufacturer sued for alleged racism, discrimination

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Two former employees of a home manufacturing company in eastern Oregon have filed a lawsuit saying they endured anti-Black racism and discrimination and then were fired after reporting the incidents to managers.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the lawsuit was filed in federal court by two Black women who worked for Marlette Homes in Hermiston between 2018 and 2020.

Twin sisters Lisa Williams and Angela Pierce accuse the company’s Hermiston branch of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, race-based discrimination, wrongful termination and whistleblower retaliation.

Marlette Homes Human Resources Manager Erinn Gailey-Genack said Wednesday that the company had no comment at this time.