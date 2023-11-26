▶️ The holiday season kicks off in Redmond with the Holiday Village Market

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Holiday Village Market made its return to Centennial Park in Redmond Saturday.

The park was transformed into a winter wonderland and filled with local vendors.

Shoppers got into the holiday spirit and came out to shop small and support businesses for small businesses Saturday.

The next Holiday Village Market will be Saturday, December 2nd and the last on December 9th.

