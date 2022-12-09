▶️ These are the best days to shop for holiday deals, says a pro sales tracker

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s not too late to grab major deals for holiday gifts.

“There’s actually some days in December where you can actually get better deals than you can on Black Friday,” says Kyle James from Rather-Be-Shopping.

He’s been tracking December sales for nearly two decades and has found there are specific dates throughout the month to find the deepest discounts on certain items.

According to James, on December 10, expect discounts on laptops and toys.

December 12- 15 are good for sales on video games and gaming consoles.

December 14 is “Free Shipping Day.” It’s when many retailers offer to ship your items for free by Christmas Eve. They’ll also often pair that with deals on clothes, shoes, and kitchen items.

James says you can save even more money by searching for coupon codes that can be applied at check-out. “RetailMeNot. they have a really good app. You can actually search for a particular store when you’re checking out and always try to find that coupon to add on top of it,” says James.

James says many stores continue to cut prices right up to Christmas, so waiting could be worth it, but the hottest toys and video games could sell out. “If you find a good deal at a good price, you probably want to snatch it up. If you wait, you might end up having to go on eBay and spend way more than you should,” says James.

Retail experts say there are also deals right after January 1st when stores cut prices to unload inventory. Retailers often offer deep discounts on televisions in late January and early February.