Holiday markets pop up to help Central Oregonians to shop local

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, the focus shifts to the gift giving round of holidays.

Saturday Open Space Event Studios in Bend hosted a small business makers market.

Ten vendors displayed wares ranging from ceramics to graphic design work.

People were thrilled,” said Open Space’s event producer Hannah Ross.

“I had several people reach out to me though word of mouth that they had heard about it and that they were just so excited for a new space to do something like this.’ Ross added.

Logging off and shopping in person appeals to both customers and artisans.

“I don’t sell well online because most people want to see the jewelry and touch it.” said Mat Garriott, owner of Vagabond Silver.

He was thrilled to have a new venue to show and sell his work to holiday shoppers.

“People are in a good mood, people are out and about. They really are happy to find a quality gift to give someone rather than a knockoff something.” said Garriott.

The market is one of several in Central Oregon this weekend, and hopes to cash in on the Small Business Saturday movement that has taken root over the past decade.

This event also featured a silent auction and toy drive for Every Child, an organization that benefits foster children and families.

The market runs Saturday, November 27th from 9 AM to 5 PM at Open Space Event Studios which is located at 220 NE Lafayette Ave in Bend.