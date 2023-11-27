▶️ Nancy P’s Handmade Pop Up Market returns for small business weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local artisans set up at Nancy P’s Café and Bakery in Bend Sunday for small business weekend.

This is the 9th year for the Holiday Makers Pop Up and showcased a variety of items from local small shops.

“It just makes a much greater impact when you keep your money local and support small business,” said Amy Castano, event organizer and small business owner.

The event plans to return next year for more local shopping during small business weekend.

