▶️ Paddling enthusiasts hit the Deschutes with bright lights and holiday décor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Old Mill District bridge and paths were lined with people Friday evening waiting to get a peek at the annual Holiday Lights Paddle Parade.

Several kayaks, paddle boards and canoes decked out in Christmas lights and decorations paddled up and down the Deschutes River.

The parade has become a holiday tradition in Bend and takes some brave and hearty folks to get out on the water this time of year.

Tumalo Creek puts on the event each year, but if you missed it, here are some of the beautiful sights and sounds.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Deschutes Library ‘Train Main’ returns to Downtown Bend library

RELATED: Anonymous message ornaments left on Sawyer Park trees spread joy, positivity