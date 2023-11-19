▶️Hundreds of artisanal vendors show up for the Holiday Food and Gift Festival

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 24th annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival returned to the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center over the weekend.

Over a hundred vendors were there and had a variety of products on hand to sample and purchase.

Shoppers could choose from everything including a wide assortment of gourmet foods and spirits to jewelry, clothing, beauty care and one of kind gifts from crafters and artisans.

“I am proud of the fact that as a show owner that I am able to support small businesses, and so I try to bring in over a hundred selections here and they’re all small businesses,” said, show manager, Stephanie Floyd.

The event happens every year on the weekend before Thanksgiving and is the perfect time to get unique food and gifts the holiday season.

Food donations were accepted at the door benefitting NeighborImpact.

