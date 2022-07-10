Holdover fire sparked due to fireworks contained Friday near Culver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A holdover fire in the Three Rivers community near Culver drew fire crews to the area on Friday afternoon.

Lake Chinook Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly contain the 40′ by 20′ fire, according to their Facebook page.

The fire is believed to have been started by aerial fireworks shot from the area of SW Prospect View on the Fourth of July.

Fireworks are illegal in that area year-round, and aerial fireworks are illegal all across Oregon.

“This could have been much worse” Fire Chief Colfels said. “Another 10 feet and the fire would have gotten into the tall cheat grass, and with this wind, it would have taken off!”

Crews found firework shards at the scene.

Lake Chinook Fire and Rescue officials are asking for information regarding the incident. You can contact them at (541) 629-8911.