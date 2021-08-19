Prineville’s historic Thomas M. Baldwin House goes up in flames

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The historic Thomas M. Baldwin House near W 1st St. and Main St. in Prineville caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Prineville Police said no one was injured and the house was unoccupied at the time, but the damage is extensive.

“Our thoughts go out to the owners and their family members that have memories in this Historic residence,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The house was built in 1907 and designed by prominent Portland architect John V. Bennes.

It was named for the former First National Bank president, and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in Oregon.