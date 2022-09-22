Hiroshima bombing recalled in Oregon “peace trees” campaign

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — This week marks the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

An Oregon official involved in the campaign says recognition of the continued threat of nuclear weapons is especially relevant today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin making veiled threats to use them in his war against Ukraine.

An arborist from Ashland, Oregon, obtained the seeds from Green Legacy Hiroshima and germinated them.

Oregon Community Trees and the state forestry department collaborated in finding homes for the trees.

Communities all over responded, including Seaside, Bend, Hood River and La Grande, with 51 trees planted.