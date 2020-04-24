Hillsboro Walgreens becomes Oregon’s first rapid COVID testing site

A Walgreens in Hillsboro has become the state’s first COVID-19 rapid testing site.

Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement on Friday, saying the drive-through testing will be managed by Walgreens pharmacists on an appointment-only basis for patients who have completed an online health assessment and meet additional eligibility standards.

Walgreens will be using an Abbott ID NOW rapid COVID-19 testing instrument to return test results within 24 hours.

“The opening of a new COVID-19 testing site in Hillsboro is part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” said Rob Ewing, Walgreens regional vice president. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working with Governor Brown and Oregon officials as part of this critical effort, and in further collaboration with local, state and federal officials.”

Expanding COVID-19 testing capacity is a key component of the governor’s framework for reopening Oregon safely.

“One step at a time, we are making progress towards the day when we can begin to reopen our communities and safely return to public life,” Brown said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Walgreens for their partnership in selecting Oregon for one of its first rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the nation.”

To make an appointment for testing, individuals must complete an online health assessment at Walgreens.com/Covid19Testing.

Individuals will be screened according to the eligibility standards established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.

Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals.

All drive-through testing will be conducted outside, and individuals will not need to leave their vehicles to complete the self-administered tests.