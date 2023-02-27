Hiker rescued from Horse Ridge Trailhead after ankle injury

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman had to be rescued from the Horse Ridge Trailhead on Saturday after sustaining an ankle injury, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says.

A group of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers set out at around 4 p.m. to reach the 57-year-old woman.

The nine volunteers traveled a mile and a half up the trail with a wheeled litter before they reached the hiker an hour later, according to Sgt. Jason Wall.

They were able to get her back down to the trailhead, where members of Bend Fire and Rescue treated her injuries and took her to St. Charles Bend for further help.