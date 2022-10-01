Hiker goes off course promoting rescue on South Sister

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A hiker descending South Sister on Friday afternoon lost the trail and became disoriented prompting an air and ground rescue.

According to Deputy Donny Patterson, Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hiking alone with her dog when she inadvertently left the climbers trial.

She called 911, but the call was broken up mid conversation and dispatchers weren’t able to get many details.

Efforts to contact the hiker continued for over an hour, when a second 911 call from the mountain came in.

That call was received by Klamath County 911 Dispatch Center, but again poor cell service kept details to a minimum.

The lost hiker was able to relay that she lost contact with another person in her party and could not find the trail.

She told dispatchers she had food, water, an extra cell phone battery, and warm clothes.

As daylight waned, an AirLink helicopter was sent out to assist in the search.

A 12 person team, along with a sergeant and two Special Service Deputes set out for the Devils Lake trailhead.

The helicopter crew spotted the hiker in the area of the Le Conte Crater Trail southwest of peak and relayed GPS coordinates to the SAR volunteers.

At 7:15 p.m. SAR team members hiked into the area and made contact with the hiker just after 8 p.m. walking her back out reuniting her with her hiking partner at the trailhead.