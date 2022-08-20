Hiker dies in fall at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon.

Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet.

Wunsch says she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were assisted by ambulance and the county sheriff’s office.

No further information was immediately released.

Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions located in the Columbia River Gorge.