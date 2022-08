by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Both lanes on Highway 97 just north of La Pine were briefly closed Tuesday afternoon.

A state trooper called for the tow of a vehicle parked on the side of northbound 97.

Dispatchers say that when the owner of the car arrived a short time later, he became irate.

The trooper called for backup from the Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office, dispatchers say.

The man was detained, but was not arrested.

Highway 97 was opened a short time later.