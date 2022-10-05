2 killed in wrong-way Highway 97 crash in Klamath County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State Police say a man and woman from Chiloquin were killed after their car ended up going into the opposite lanes and collided with a commercial truck on Highway 97 Monday.

OSP says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. near milepost 259. That’s along Upper Klamath Lake about 10 miles south of Chiloquin

The preliminary investigation showed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy crossed into the southbound lanes and hit the Volvo truck. Both vehicles eventually stopped on the northbound shoulder.

The 57-year-old man who was driving the Subaru and his passenger, a 58-year-old woman, were killed.

The driver of the Volvo truck had minor injuries.

OSP said it’s not clear why the Subaru ended up leaving the northbound lanes.

