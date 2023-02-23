▶️ Shaniko woman killed in collision at Highway 97-197 interchange

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Shaniko woman was killed after the car she was in collided with a box truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 197 in Wasco County Tuesday.

Oregon State Police say a Lincoln MKZ was headed south on Highway 97 when the driver of a northbound GMC Savana tried to make a left turn in front of the southbound Lincoln.

Both drivers tried to avoid each other, but ended up colliding nearly head-on.

The passenger in the Lincoln, identified as 76-year-old Mary Jane Wright of Shaniko, died at the scene. The two drivers — a 75-year-old Shaniko man in the Lincoln and 49-year-old man from Federal Way, Wash., in the GMC — suffered minor injuries.

OSP did not say if any citations were issued.

