▶️ Motorcyclist killed in collision on Highway 97 near Terrebonne

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A motorcycle driver was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after the motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon, police said. The investigation led to long backups in both directions.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection to the Culver Highway about 10 miles north of Terrebonne.

Police say it appears the other vehicle was traveling west on the Culver Highway and the driver failed to stop at the intersection.

The motorcycle was heading north on 97 and the two collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. A passenger and the driver of the vehicle were taken to St. Charles with serious injuries.

Both directions of 97 were closed for some time before one lane was opened. Delays of up to 20 minutes were reported as a flagger directed traffic.