▶️ 45 mph limit in effect on Highway 26 west of Warm Springs due to rough road

A temporary speed reduction is in effect on one of our area’s busiest highways.

Fifteen miles of Highway 26 between Warm Springs and Government Camp are now posted at 45 mph. It’s down from 55 mph, but anyone who regularly uses that stretch know many drivers go well above that.

“We have a temporary speed reduction on U.S. 26 between Warm Springs Junction and where it crosses the Warm Springs River because the pavement is not in very good condition,” said Kasey Davey, Oregon Department of Transportation Public Information Officer. “We have people who are trying to dodge potholes, so lowering the speed limit is really the safest option at this time.”

The temporary speed limit reduction took effect last Friday.

One motorist we spoke with, who drives between Bend and Portland twice a week, said the rough road conditions make the highway less safe.

“This stretch of highway sees a lot of traffic with people going between the Valley and Central Oregon. A lot of times people want to make time through that area. But driving slower is really the best way for you to get there safely,” Davey said. “If you slow down, try not to pass on those single lane tight corners and really take time to navigate those potholes. That’s the best way for you to get there safely.”

ODOT will patch the potholes this summer. A complete reconstruction of the road is scheduled for summer 2024.

Until then, it is definitely not smooth sailing.

Visit TripCheck for updates on road conditions, construction projects and driving delays.