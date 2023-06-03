▶️ Expect 20-minute delays on Highway 26 near Warm Springs next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Expect slow traffic if you’re headed between Warm Springs and Government Camp on Highway 26 next week. Road crews will be paving over rough patches of the highway.

Here is a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation on what to expect:

Starting on Monday, June 5, crews will be grinding down and repaving some of the poor pavement sections of U.S. 26 between Highway 216 and the Warm Springs River. We plan to finish the work by Thursday, June 8.

While this means a smoother ride for everyone when it’s done, you can expect approximately 20-minute delays on this section of U.S. 26 next week. Signs, rumble strips and robo-flaggers will be used to warn motorists approaching a work zone, where one lane will be used for traffic as crews pave in the other lane. Work zones will be spread over 10 miles, starting at the junction with Highway 216 at milepost 72 and progressing east to milepost 82. There will only be one active work zone at a time.

Work will start at 5:30 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. each day.

If you plan to travel this route next week, remember that this work will cause daytime delays. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Be prepared to stop and give our crews space. If you want to avoid the delays, consider an alternate route.

Tripcheck.com will be updated with construction information and delays throughout the week.