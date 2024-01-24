Highway 26 near Frog Lake closing for 2 hours Wednesday for semi recovery

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the Oregon Department of Transportation:

U.S. 26 will be closing Wednesday afternoon between Mt. Hood and Warm Springs for the recovery of a semi-truck that crashed Tuesday. The closure will span from Frog Lake at milepost 62 to the junction with OR 216 at milepost 71.

The closure will begin at 3 p.m. and is expected to last a couple of hours. Eastbound travelers will be detoured on OR 35 to Interstate 84, and westbound travelers will be detoured down OR 216 to U.S. 197. Westbound travelers are advised to stay on U.S. 97 in Madras.

The closure is due to a complex recovery process that will block the entire highway. Crews will reopen the highway as soon as possible when the recovery is complete.