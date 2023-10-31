Highway 22 in Detroit back open after chase of reported Salem shooting suspect

Oregon Highway 22 was closed near Detroit Tuesday after reports that a shooting suspect in Salem fled east on the highway. The highway has since reopened, but delays are expected.

The Statesman Journal reports Salem Police received a call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. A victim was taken to a hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

An elementary school in Salem was temporarily placed on lockdown, the paper reported.

The City of Detroit posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that residents should lock their doors. At about 1:00 p.m., the city posted that “law enforcement has he suspect and situation under control.”