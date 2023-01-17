▶️ Work begins on bike-pedestrian tunnel under Highway 20 at Tumalo

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Work is underway on a bicycle and pedestrian tunnel that will go under Highway 20 in Tumalo. It’s part of the project that is adding two new roundabouts to the highway.

The tunnel crosses under Highway 20 at 4th Street, west of O.B. Riley Road.

“Right now people have to cross at the intersection of U.S. 20 and 7th Street, which works in Tumalo but it could be better,” said Oregon Department of Transportation Spokesman Matt Noble. “So, we think the undercrossing will be a great addition for either people who are local to Tumalo and just want to be out and about either on foot or on a bike, but also it’s a great boon for the Twin Bridges scenic bikeway which also has one of its stops in Tumalo as it kind of winds through Central Oregon.”

RELATED: Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change

RELATED: Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97

The main feature of the U.S. 20 project will be new roundabouts at the intersections of Old Bend-Redmond Highway and O.B. Riley Road.

There will also be a multi-use path from Cooley Road to the intersection of Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

The project will also extend two eastbound lanes on U.S. 20 from the Old Bend-Redmond intersection east to milepost 17.23.​

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2023.