Highway 20 to close Sept. 8-10 as slide area cleanup continues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Highway 20 west of the Santiam Junction will close to all traffic beginning Wednesday morning as crews work to repair two slide areas west of Sheep Creek.

Detours will be in place for the closure – which is from milepost 54-57. There will be no through traffic during the closure.

House Rock Campground will remain open, but the only access is from the west side.

Motorists should take Highway 22 or 126 to get to Corvallis or other points west of Santiam Junction.

Beginning Saturday and running through December, you can expect one lane to be open in the area with a 24-hour flagger in place.