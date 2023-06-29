Highway 20 roundabout at Old Bend Redmond Hwy set to open; O.B. Riley reopening

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two significant openings on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo are set to happen July 10, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Thursday. But there are some big closings happening, too.

A new roundabout at Old Bend Redmond Highway is set to open. It will be a one-lane roundabout to start, eventually expanding to two lanes.

Also, ODOT will reopen O.B. Riley Road at Highway 20 in Tumalo for the first time since June 12. Construction will start on the east side of the two-lane roundabout at that location.

But on the other side of that intersection, Cook Avenue will be closing for the project.

A temporary traffic signal will be activated at 5th Street to allow access to downtown Tumalo. Travelers on U.S. 20 will be unable to make left turns onto Bailey Road or 7th Street.

Travelers can use O.B. Riley Road to Wood Avenue as an alternative.

8th Street will be temporarily closed at Cook Avenue.

Travelers can use Wharton Avenue as an alternative during some points of construction.

Large freight vehicles are not allowed to turn at the 5th Street temporary traffic signal.

Large freight vehicles can use Old Bend-Redmond Highway to Tumalo Road as an alternative.

On July 5, Robal Lane in Bend will close between Highway 20 and Hunnell Road as part of another roundabout for the Bend North Corridor Project. It’s expected to be closed for two months.