by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new documentary series for the true crime audience debuts this weekend, and this one focuses on women who disappeared and were killed in rural Oregon.

“Lost Women of Highway 20” will air on Investigation Discovery. It debuts Sunday at 9:00 p.m.

The three-hour series takes a look at the stories of the crimes associated with John Arthur Ackroyd.

“Explores the crimes that occurred along Highway 20 between the late 1970s and the early 1990s, where several young women and girls vanished, were sexually assaulted, or were killed,” the IMDB synopsis reads.

The documentary will also feature an interview with Oregonian reporter Noelle Crombie, who wrote a five-part series “Ghosts of Highway 20” in 2018.

Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer is the series producer. You can watch an extended interview with her, provided by Investigation Discovery, in the video above.