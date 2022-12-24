▶️ Highway 20 near Sisters back open after crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A crash Friday night closed Highway 20 just southeast of Sisters for more than three hours. The highway is back open.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash, which was reported at 4:22 p.m., closed the highway from the junction to OR 126 in Sisters to the intersection with Cloverdale Road. It was re-opened just before 7:30 p.m.

One vehicle was seen crashed into a tree. An official cause of the crash was not immediately known, but it came as a winter storm was rolling through the Pacific Northwest.

There was no immediate word from authorities on injuries, but a helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

RELATED: Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm

RELATED: Friday freezing rain sends street light beams shooting into the sky