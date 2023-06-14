Highway 20 reopens east of Juntura after slides, but expect a slow drive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 33-mile stretch of Highway 20 east of Juntura in Eastern Oregon was partially reopened Wednesday after weekend slides shut it down. But drivers should expect slow going for a few days.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says there will be one-way, flagged traffic with a pilot car through the slide zone. Drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Keeping traffic moving depends on weather conditions. ODOT says it may set up temporary closures to ensure the safety of travelers and work crews.

Free flowing two-way traffic should reopen by the end of the week.

The slides themselves are between mileposts 202 and 203, about 12 miles east of Juntura. But the closure is from milepost 189 to 223. The western edge of that closure is about 55 miles east of Burns.

ODOT said 10,000 to 15,000 cubic yards of rock, mud, and debris needed to be removed to get the highway back open. Some of the slide debris was 15 feet high and power and utility lines were knocked down.

Loaders working from both ends of the slide helped rescue three stranded motorists who were stuck between two slide areas. No injuries were reported and the stranded travelers were able to drive out after being provided gasoline.