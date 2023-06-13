▶️ PHOTOS: Highway 20 between Burns, Ontario closed for multiple slides

The slides themselves are between mileposts 202 and 203, about 12 miles east of Juntura. But the closure is from milepost 189 to 223. The western edge of that closure is about 55 miles east of Burns.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the slides include rock, mud and other debris. Power and other utility lines are down.

ODOT says travelers need to use alternate routes between Burns and Vale. Stay on main state highways. Other routes may be impacted with similar conditions.

Drivers are urged to stay out of the area while crews respond. The area is not considered safe due to downed power and utility lines and unstable slopes.

