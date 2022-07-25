▶️ 2-acre fire closes Highway 126 near Redmond Airport

A brush fire closed Highway 126 a few miles east of Redmond Municipal Airport Monday.
Firefighters were quick to respond to the fire around noon near Milepost 6 on the highway that connects Redmond, Powell Butte and Prineville.
The two-acre fire was burning on private land and is fully lined.
But even after that, traffic was affected for a couple of hours as a flagger alternated traffic in each direction.
