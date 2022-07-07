Driver cited for DUII in fatal collision on Highway 126 near Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A motorcyclist was killed and a driver has been cited for DUII and reckless driving following a crash near Redmond Wednesday night that shut down Highway 126 for five hours.

It happened about two miles west of Redmond at 8:35 p.m.

Oregon State Police say Chevrolet Impala heading eastbound tried to turn left into a pullout that was on the westbound shoulder.

A Kawasaki motorcycle was following the Impala and collided with the driver’s side door while the car was turning, OSP said.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Rodney Miller, 51, of Terrebonne, was killed.

The driver of the Impala was identified as Evan Borden, 28, of Bend. OSP said he was not hurt and was cited for DUII and reckless driving.

RELATED: Police: Bend woman who crashed into bank suspected of DUII

RELATED: Washington man killed in car-motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Terrebonne