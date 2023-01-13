▶️ Landslide closes part of Highway 101 in Southern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A landslide shut down a section of Highway 101 on the Southern Oregon coast.

The highway closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford Monday afternoon.

A landslide caused about 200 yards of highway to collapse 15 feet down and slide 12 feet west, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Crews were out Thursday building a temporary gravel lane through the collapsed section.

A single, flagged lane could open Friday afternoon, but ODOT warns that bad weather could change that.

“Forecasted rain over the next 48 hours may slow work on the temporary lane under construction through the collapsed area of highway. Heavy rain could also saturate the ground and cause the landslide to move again, which would prompt a continuation of the closure,” ODOT said.

ODOT says the last big slide event happened 30 years ago and closed Highway 101 for more than a week.