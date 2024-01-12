Extreme wind and downed trees cause highway closures and power outages

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. 26 closed Thursday evening around 9:00pm due to extreme wind that caused multiple downed trees and crashes, said ODOT.

The highway closed from Mt. Hood at milepost 57 to Warm Springs at milepost 87.

ODOT says they will open the highway when it is safe to do so and is asking drivers to avoid the area.

U.S. 97 is also closed between the U.S. 197/Maupin junction and Shaniko at milepost 62 due to spun-out vehicles and crashes.

Delay travel if possible, says ODOT.

High winds are also responsible for downed trees in Sisters and Black Butte causing power outages for nearly 280 customers.

The Deschutes County Sherriff’s office said a tree fell knocking down powerlines along South Ash Street.

Central Electric Cooperative crews are on the scene but there is no timeline for when that power will be restored.

