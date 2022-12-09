Washington school district to pay $5M over teen’s death at football practice

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice.

The Seattle Times reports 16-year-old Allen Harris was participating in a conditioning practice on an “exceptionally hot” July 24 when he collapsed and suffered a seizure after completing sets of sprints.

The lawsuit says three coaches failed to recognize the sudden cardiac arrest symptoms and didn’t resuscitate him.

Federal Way school district spokesperson Whitney Chiang said in a statement that the teen’s death “was felt across Federal Way Public Schools, and those who knew him continue to feel this loss.”