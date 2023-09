by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Below is a look at the scores from the third four of action for 2023, provided by ScoreStream.

Culver already played on Thursday night, falling to Willamina 69-50.

You can also find the full 2023 football schedules for Central Oregon High Schools at these links

Bend | Caldera | Crook County | Culver | La Pine | Madras | Mountain View | Redmond | Ridgeview | Sisters | Summit