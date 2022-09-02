Central Oregon high school football scores for Week 1

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

High School football season is back!

Below is a look at the scores from the first week of action for 2022, provided by ScoreStream.

One note: The Bend Lava Bears game against Lincoln was moved to Thursday night. Bend won 48-0.

Bend-La Pine School have switched to an online ticketing only system this year. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. To purchase tickets you can click this link

You can also find the full 2022 football schedules for Central Oregon High Schools at these links

Bend | Caldera | Crook County | Culver | La Pine | Madras | Mountain View | Redmond | Ridgeview | Sisters | Summit