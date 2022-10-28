Central Oregon high school football scores for Week 9

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s the final week of the regular season for Oregon high school football, with playoff berths on the line.

Below is a look at the scores from the ninth week of action for 2022 in Central Oregon, provided by ScoreStream.

And check out the story from Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom showing how local high schools are seeing an increase in kids coming out for football, bucking a national trend of declines.

You can also find the full 2022 football schedules for Central Oregon High Schools at these links

Bend | Caldera | Crook County | Culver | La Pine | Madras | Mountain View | Redmond | Ridgeview | Sisters | Summit