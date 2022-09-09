Central Oregon high school football scores for Week 2

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s time for more high school football.

Below is a look at the scores from the second week of action for 2022 in Central Oregon, provided by ScoreStream.

A reminder that Bend-La Pine Schools have switched to an online ticketing only system this year. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. To purchase tickets you can click this link

You can also find the full 2022 football schedules for Central Oregon High Schools at these links

Bend | Caldera | Crook County | Culver | La Pine | Madras | Mountain View | Redmond | Ridgeview | Sisters | Summit