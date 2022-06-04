High-profile candidates try to break Dem, GOP control

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former lawmaker in Oregon is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.

Betsy Johnson’s campaign war chest already tops $8.6 million, including $1.75 million from Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

That’s more than the Democratic and Republican candidates combined.

She sees a path to victory with the increasing polarization of the two major parties.

If she gets enough signatures to find a place on the ballot, the 71-year-old will be running against Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, a former Oregon House speaker, and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, a former House minority leader.