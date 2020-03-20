High Lakes Health Care now offering telehealth appts. to all patients

High Lakes Health Care is now offering telehealth appointments for all patients with their established provider to reduce exposure and practice safe social distancing.

Patients may call any High Lakes Health Care clinic (with locations in Bend, Redmond and Sisters) to make a telehealth appointment with one of more than 30 providers in primary care, pediatrics and behavioral health.

The appointment will then take place through video conferencing. Patients will need access to any type of video/audio device that can connect to the Internet via Safari or Chrome (smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer with a webcam). At the time of the appointment, the patient will receive a voice call from their provider and then a link to join the video chat.

“We have to change the way we practice medicine for today, in light of this public health emergency,” said Becca Mataya, High Lakes Health Care Director of Primary Care. “We are humans taking care of humans, and we want our community to know that we are here for you – in whatever healthcare capacity you need us. We are resilient, you are resilient. We will continue to maintain the human connection, it just might look a little different for the time being.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing national emergency can also trigger mental health issues like anxiety, depression and other emotional stressors. Isolation and job uncertainty may intensify these feelings. To help patients with mental health issues, High Lakes Health Care is also offering telehealth appointments and telephone consultations with their Behavioral Health team.

Telehealth appointments are covered by most major insurance companies.

To schedule a telehealth appointment, please call 541-389-7741. Learn more about High Lakes Health Care, its services and providers at www.highlakeshealthcare.com