▶️The High Gravity Brewfest brings beer enthusiasts even in cold, snowy weather

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Snow didn’t stop the 11th annual High Gravity Brewfest from happening at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend on Saturday.

Beer enthusiasts braved the cold and snowy weather for their chance to taste 24 unique ales, ciders, and more.

A collaboration of featured beers made by McMenamins Old St. Francis brewers and local guest breweries were on hand for the public to try for the first time.

“I really enjoy that aspect of it and just the community of it and seeing what we get when brewers from different companies get together and think up stuff,” says David Wasserberger, McMenamins Brewery Information Manager.

The High Gravity Brewfest is an annual event and a great way to sample beers you might not get a chance to try.

