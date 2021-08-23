High Desert Storm to host playoffs at home in first Monday night game

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Storm Arena Football team lands its playoff game in Redmond on August 30th.

First Interstate Bank Center at Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center hosts the event, which is the first Monday night game in American West Football Conference’s history.

Prior to its latest announcement scheduling issues forced the Storm to search for replacement venues.

The Storm faces the Idaho Horsemen with the winner advancing to the finals versus the Tri City Rush.

The Storm has a 2 to 1 record against the Horsemen with both wins coming from home field games.

Today is the last day for 2021 season ticket holders to get early access before general public tickets release tomorrow.