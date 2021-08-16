High Desert Storm stay close to home for playoff game against Idaho Horsemen

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon’s pro football team is bringing it home for their playoff game this season.

The High Desert Storm will take on the Idaho Horsemen at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center on August 28.

“You know, we’re undefeated here at home, 6 and 0,” Head Coach Keith Evans said. “And good crowds, a lot of community, a lot of fan support. So I feel good about going into the game here at home.”

The team is currently ranked #2 in the American West Football Conference.

They have a 2-1 record against the Horsemen this season.

Tickets will be available for purchase here.