High Desert Storm hunts for new playoff venue after fairgrounds drops out

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon’s pro football team is once again on the hunt for a venue for their playoff game against the Idaho Horsemen.

The Oregon High Desert Storm had initially planned to face their opponent at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, but head coach Keith Evans confirmed the game was canceled due to scheduling conflicts with the venue.

Scheduling conflicts at the Idaho Horsemen’s venue in Nampa, Idaho also barred them from moving the game there.

Evans says they are still searching for an indoor or outdoor venue for the game, preferably in Central Oregon.

The playoff game needs to take place before the championship game against the Tri-City Rush on Sept. 4.