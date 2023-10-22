▶️ Students test their knowledge in the High Desert Skilled Trades Competition

by The Associated Press

On Saturday Redmond High School students participated in the first ever High Desert Skilled Trades Competition at Baxter Builders in Redmond.

The event was put together by Redmond High’s Construction teacher.

Baxter Builders hosted and supplied the tools and materials.

Several students showed up to test their skills by first making sawhorses from wood, then building and framing a wall.

Baxter builders gave nice a tool set and hammer as prizes to the top placing students who will also have a chance to enter state competitions.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: 3 Bend companies taking home investment money from Bend Venture Conference

RELATED: Central Oregon groups build bikes for youth impacted by foster care