‘Raptors of the Desert Sky’ returns to High Desert Museum Saturday

The High Desert Museum announced this week that its Raptors of the Desert Sky outdoor flight program will return Saturday.

The museum says hawks, owls, falcons and turkey vultures will soar directly over the crowd seated in a natural amphitheater. A museum expert will narrate.

Shows start daily at 11:30 a.m, weather and air quality permitting.

Tickets to the show are an additional cost beyond the admission to the museum. It’s $5 for members, children 3-12 and seniors; $7 for non-members; and free for children 2 or younger). They must be purchased by 11:00 a.m. at the museum, but the museum says they usually sell out by 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend are urged to show up when the museum opens at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for Raptors of the Desert Sky cannot be purchased online.

The museum website will be updated to reflect any time changes, such as an earlier start time to accommodate for high temperatures that might stress the birds.

Here is more from the High Desert Museum about its summer programs:

In addition, the Museum’s summer schedule of daily talks begins Saturday. Visitors can meet a mammal in the popular Desert Dwellers talk at 3:00 pm, and they can also learn about wolves, raptors and other High Desert species in other talks. Daily talks are free with admission. Talk details are at highdesertmuseum.org/daily-schedule.

The historic High Desert Ranger Station will be open weekends from 10:00 am — 3:00 pm starting Saturday, as well. The U.S. Forest Service ranger station was built east of the Sierra Nevada in 1933 and moved to the Museum in 2008 in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Forest Service Association of Forest Service retirees (known as the Old Smokeys). Old Smokeys staff the station to engage with Museum visitors. The ranger station will be open daily starting July 1. The building’s history is at highdesertmuseum.org/high–desert-ranger-station.

And an immersive art exhibition that evokes the High Desert history of vaqueros and braceros, Vistas del Cielo, Views from the Sky in Spanish, also opens May 27. Artist Justin Favela uses piñata paper to create immense, colorful murals. The exhibition is open through November 26. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/vistas-del-cielo. The exhibit is made possible by Gold 107.7 with support from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation.

Learn more about visiting the Museum at highdesertmuseum.org.