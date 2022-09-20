by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Get ready for an incredible amount of adorable at the High Desert Musuem.

The museum announced that the public will get their first chance to see the new, baby North American river otter on Wednesday. He’ll join the two other otters full time in the Autzen Otter Exhibit.

The yet-to-be-named otter pup was found on a golf course near Sunriver in May.

“Then believed to be about 8 weeks old, he was emaciated and severely dehydrated, and after multiple wildlife professionals attempted to locate his mother over nearly a week, the state determined he should remain at the Museum,” High Desert Museum said in a statement. The otter weighed 2.4 pounds at the time.

“Without his parents he wouldn’t have survived in the wild,” Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson said in a statement. “This was a unique situation where this otter pup does appear to have been legitimately orphaned.”

The otter is now approximately 5 1/2 months old and weighs about 15 pounds.

“North American river otters are so playful and engaging, and they have so much to teach us about riparian ecosystems,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw in a statement. “We’re excited for the public to share the excitement of welcoming this new addition to the Museum.

Wednesday is also Senior Day at the Museum. Those age 65 and older get free admission.

The opportunity to name the new otter was auctioned off in August at the High Desert Rendezvous fundraiser. The museum says the winning bidder has yet to determine the name.