▶️ High Desert Musuem moves to winter schedule Tuesday

The High Desert Museum moves to its winter schedule on Tuesday.

Museum hours will go from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily.

General admission is $17. It’s $15 for seniors 65 and older as well as for college students with ID. Children ages 3-12 costs $11.

Kids under 3, active U.S. Military and their families are all allowed in for free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, but are not required.

One of the newest things to check out is the rescued baby otter. The pup was found on a golf course near Sunriver in May and made its public debut in September.