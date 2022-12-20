▶️ New High Desert Museum exhibit explores what lives under the snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Museum has opened a new exhibit that teaches visitors what lives under the snow in our local forests.

Titled “Under The Snow,” the exhibit explores what’s known as the subnivium environment, where temperatures stay a cozy 32-degrees Fahrenheit — protecting plants and animals that call these places home.

It also includes interactive graphics to immerse yourself in the exhibit.

“It’s just a really fun, whimsical journey into a place that you don’t normally get to go when you’re actually outside in the environment. So it’s a special opportunity to feel the snow up above your head rather than be standing on top of it,” said Hayley Brazier, the Donald M. Kerr Curator of Natural History.

The exhibit is offered in English and Spanish. It remains open through May 7.

