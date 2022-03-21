High Desert Museum to open exhibit exploring the night sky

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Museum announced Monday they will soon open an exhibit focused on the night skies of Central Oregon.

Starting on Saturday, April 16, the Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert exhibit will seek to teach visitors about the effect of pollution on Central Oregon night skies.

Increasing light pollution from urban areas is cited as a danger to the health and populations of species that depend on the darkness, like insects and migrating birds.

The exhibit will feature large-scale imagery of the skies, information about light pollution, and simple solutions for visitors who want to make a difference in their own lives.

“People might not think of dark night skies as a type of natural resource,” said Hayley Brazier, Donald M. Kerr curator of natural history and curator of Vanishing Night. “We’re excited to inspire visitors to make small changes that can help local ecosystems.”

“Living in an urban area, it’s difficult to notice the slowly brightening night sky,” says Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “Vanishing Night helps us build appreciation for both the beauty and importance of keeping night skies dark.”

The exhibit will be on display through July 10.

The Museum’s Natural History pub lecture series at McMenamins Old St. Francis School will spend the month of April focusing on light pollution.

‘For the Love of Dark Skies: Good for People, Ecosystems and the Economy’ takes place on Monday, April 4 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features Mary Coolidge of Portland Audubon and a board member of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) Oregon Chapter and Dr. Bill Kowalik, board chair of the IDA Oregon Chapter.

Registration for the free events is required at highdesertmuseum.org/natural-history-pub-april.

Participants ages 12 and older will be required to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event and a photo ID.